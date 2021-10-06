Darren Bent: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lack of midfield investment will be costly

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told what his biggest and costliest mistake has been so far this season by former Premier League player Darren Bent.

The legendary Norwegian finds himself under huge criticism by fans who feel the super team he’s assembled should be playing better than they have been.

United added the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane directly to their starting XI, leaving supporters to feel a title challenge is the goal for the season.

Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood are all exciting talents as well and so fans always feel their team can score.

The majority of supporters feel the issue that wasn’t ironed out in the summer was the midfield and it looks as though that has been costly already.

According to Manchester Evening News, Bent said: “I think that’s the one thing that will cost United is that midfield. That role has become vital in front of the back four – whether you play a two or whether you play a one.

“The fact United didn’t address that and didn’t go get a top-class holding midfielder… that would have given [some freedom] to the likes of Fernandes and Pogba. You would have only had to play one [holding midfielder].

“He doesn’t trust one of them to sit there. He’s got to go with McTominay, he’s got to go with Fred.

“I thought Everton capitalised on that. They hit them on the counter and played really well. The pace that they had going forward, I thought they were superb.

“What they have got in their favour, United have got that much firepower that – at any given moment – anyone can just go bang, turn up with something class and win them the game.

“I thought they were poor against Villarreal. Ronaldo does what Ronaldo does – he pops up with the goal.

“It’s going to be difficult for them to keep pace with Liverpool, Chelsea and City. I think they’re going to struggle.”

Manchester United may still get better without even changing anything as they could improve simply through gelling better, getting their sharpness, and gaining momentum.

However, the question is whether or not that’s enough for a title challenge or just a top-four finish.

It’s clear something needs to change for Solskjaer and results will certainly dictate what his future will look like.

The upcoming fixture list is a difficult one but the former Molde man has backed himself in the past and come up with the goods so it will be interesting to see if he can deliver once again.