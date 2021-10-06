Dean Henderson interview: Manchester United goalkeeper determined to fight for his place in the team



Dean Henderson has opened up about his battle with COVID-19, assuring Manchester United fans that his best is yet to come.

In an interview with MUTV, the 24 year old said:

“It’s been a tough few months for me, but to come back in now, amongst it and feeling at full power is a great feeling.

“It [the illness] obviously stopped me at the start of the season, and I was unfortunate I got ill, but, at the end of the day, you’ve got to take it on the chin and come back better than ever.

“I feel really good now and just want to get out there and prove my worth.”

Henderson usurped David De Gea as United’s number 1 last season and looked set to start this campaign between the posts.

However, a positive COVID test and post-Covid tiredness meant that the Englishman had to take time off to recover fully. Meanwhile, De Gea has regained his lost form and has looked imperious in goal for United.

The Spaniard has pulled off some unbelievable saves and has saved United some crucial points in the Premier League and Champions League.

Henderson made his comeback in United’s 1-0 loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup. This was his first appearance at a packed Old Trafford.

In the interview, he promised to get his place back and challenge the Spaniard.

“I haven’t been my best in the Manchester United shirt yet. I feel good, really good, now, and it’s about building those games up, game after game, and hopefully, I’ll get my opportunity, and I’ll build on it and be the best you’ve seen me in a United shirt.”

“To be honest, I think it felt like the first game I’ve ever played,” he added.

“Since lockdown, with the fans back, it felt more normal, and you could express yourself and felt a bit of adrenaline, to do things on autopilot like you train every day. I was delighted to play at Old Trafford.

“Listen, when the fans are back, it gives me a boost. I’m someone who thrives off the energy. It was good to be out there in front of the home fans at last.

“It’s been a long 18 months for everyone, and I was delighted.”