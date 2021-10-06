Manchester United could make January raid for Norwich defender Max Aarons

Manchester United are said to be considering a wide range of options as they look to bring in competition for first choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Norwich defender Max Aarons rumoured to be high on the shortlist.

The Red Devils were expected to invest in the position over the summer and were strongly linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

Trippier was said to be keen on the move and was even rumoured to have told England teammates that he expected the switch to happen.

However, the two clubs were reported to be poles apart regarding a suitable transfer fee, which has seen the England man continuing his successful stay in La Liga.

With the Trippier deal scuppered, there was speculation that returning AC Milan loanee Diogo Dalot could represent a decent in-house alternative.

However, the Portuguese international was criticised for a poor showing after United’s recent Champions League win over Villareal, which has refuelled doubts about the club’s current full-back options.

According to 90min, the Old Trafford club is actively scouting the position and could look to bring in a new face during the January window.

While Trippier himself is no longer thought to be a candidate, highly-rated Norwich speedster Max Aarons is thought to be firmly on United’s radar.

However, a move for the England U-21 international could see United vying for his signature with long-term admirers and local rivals Manchester City.

United could also look to raid Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers for one of James Tavernier or the up-and-coming Nathan Patterson.

Tavernier is the current ‘Gers captain and was thought to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist over the summer.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Patterson is regarded as a major talent with a host of suitors across Europe. Despite his tender age he has already won three international caps and is a long-term Everton target.

Should that glut of potential recruits prove unattainable, Solskjaer might once again be forced to look at homegrown alternatives, with talented academy product Ethan Laird a possible beneficiary.