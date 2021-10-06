Manchester United’s Fred and Edinson Cavani set to miss trip to Leicester due to international break

Manchester United duo Edinson Cavani and Fred may be ruled out for the club’s trip to Leicester after the international break.

They have been called up for their respective national sides for three World Cup qualifiers and are both expected to play in each one.

In the final qualifier, Fred’s Brazil will take on Cavani’s Uruguay the Friday morning before United travel to the King Power, making an appearance from either next to impossible.

Along with others, Man Utd expecting Fred and Edinson Cavani to play in all three South American WC qualifiers, first one overnight, third 0130 kick-off BST next Friday morning, so little chance of them being involved at Leicester the following day. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 6, 2021

The last batch of internationals descended into chaos as the Premier League banned players from joining up with countries on the ‘red list’.

This decision led to 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs missing out, due in part to the ten-day quarantine period required on their return.

This situation escalated further when the Brazilian FA tried to ban players from playing for their clubs and a game between Argentina and Brazil halted as it became clear players had broken health rules.

A solution was obviously needed, and FIFA released this statement recently:

“FIFA welcomes the UK government’s decision to allow fully vaccinated players to represent their respective countries in upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers and to return from Red List countries under suitable quarantine conditions.”

“We worked closely with the UK government, the Football Association and the Premier League to find a reasonable solution that is in everyone’s best interests. We believe that the current situation is much better than what we experienced in September.”

Players will still have to quarantine for a period on their return from a red list country, but crucially will now be able to train and play.

It will come as a blow to Cavani’s first team chances, as the 34-year-old would have liked to build on a rare start last time out but instead will not be involved at all.

While overall these new rules are better for clubs with players travelling all over the world, this time it could deal United a blow in a must-win game.