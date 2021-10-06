Marcus Rashford: Major boost as Manchester United man stars in friendly

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reportedly featured for his side in a behind-closed-doors friendly and is said to have been in remarkable form.

The sensational Englishman has been absent all season long due to some niggling injuries, with his shoulder, in particular, proving to be the biggest problem area.

Rashford teamed up with his nation for the European Championship despite carrying some knocks as he hoped to play a pivotal role in any success.

Instead, Gareth Southgate hardly utilised the versatile attacker as he chose to use fitter players, helping lead England to the final where they eventually lost to Italy on penalties.

United have struggled to hit top gear without Rashford and the hope is he can return after the international break to inspire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men ahead of a difficult fixture list.

There is closed doors match for @ManUtd today. Phil Jones (and others) will be involved. Decision to be made over Marcus Rashford as still relatively early in return to contact training. Either way, points towards his involvement at Leicester, which is handy given other absences. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 6, 2021

Told Marcus Rashford scored twice in a closed-doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers today. 3-0 win for #MUFC but more importantly Rashford returning to some match action after three months out. Good timing for a tough run ahead. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 6, 2021

Fans had this to say on the news:

I'm hearing Rashford's played well today and scored in the behind closed doors game with Blackburn. Not sure what score it's ended up. But word is he's been looking razor sharp. I think he'll feature vs Leicester… — Ste Howson (@MrStephenHowson) October 6, 2021

Rashford back with a terminator shoulder and the thought of playing with his idol Ronaldo, let me not get rid of those ribbons yet — ‘ (@vintageredss) October 6, 2021

A razor-sharp Marcus Rashford scored a brace in today's behind closed doors game vs Blackburn. Our flying winger is back! #mufc pic.twitter.com/TKKlUsui80 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) October 6, 2021

With Rashford apparently playing 60 minutes then it means he could be on the bench for Manchester United’s next fixture.

Edinson Cavani might not return in time for the clash with Leicester City on the 16th of October as he will have just featured for Uruguay.

This gives Rashford an even greater chance to play some part as he looks to build up his match fitness.