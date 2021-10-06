Home » Marcus Rashford: Major boost as Manchester United man stars in friendly

Marcus Rashford: Major boost as Manchester United man stars in friendly

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reportedly featured for his side in a behind-closed-doors friendly and is said to have been in remarkable form.

The sensational Englishman has been absent all season long due to some niggling injuries, with his shoulder, in particular, proving to be the biggest problem area.

Rashford teamed up with his nation for the European Championship despite carrying some knocks as he hoped to play a pivotal role in any success.

Instead, Gareth Southgate hardly utilised the versatile attacker as he chose to use fitter players, helping lead England to the final where they eventually lost to Italy on penalties.

United have struggled to hit top gear without Rashford and the hope is he can return after the international break to inspire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men ahead of a difficult fixture list.

Fans had this to say on the news:

With Rashford apparently playing 60 minutes then it means he could be on the bench for Manchester United’s next fixture.

Edinson Cavani might not return in time for the clash with Leicester City on the 16th of October as he will have just featured for Uruguay.

This gives Rashford an even greater chance to play some part as he looks to build up his match fitness.

