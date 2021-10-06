Peter Schmeichel: Manchester United legend backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has ridiculed talks of sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In a recent interview with ITV Sport, he called for calm among United supporters amid a slow start to the season.

The Dane was widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in the Premier League era and one of the greatest of all time.

He played a significant part in United’s treble-winning 1999 side, commanding from the back.

Lacklustre performances and questionable tactics early on this season has caused an uproar among a major section of the fanbase.

United have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and have dropped crucial points in the Premier League and Champions League.

When asked about the calls from Manchester United fans to sack Solskjaer, Schmeichel stated:

“I think it’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. Do they want another [Louis] Van Gaal or another [Jose] Mourinho? What do they want?”

‘It’s been tried, bringing in the so-called big-name managers, and they don’t have the same care and attention to detail in the youth and development and DNA of the club as Ole has.”

“That period before him [Solskjaer], a lot of players came in, and a lot of coaches left, so everything needs to be rebuilt. I hope people understand that it takes time.”

“Remember, we finished runners-up last season. If we can do that again, it will still be very good.”

United currently sit in the fourth position in the Premier League, two points off Chelsea in first.

However, they face a challenging month ahead after the international break. The upcoming fixtures could define United’s prospects for this campaign and decide Solskjaer’s future at the club.