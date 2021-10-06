Raphael Varane discusses ‘different way of defending’ at United

Summer signing Raphael Varane has joined up with the French squad for the international break and has opened up about his first few months at his new club.

Varane has started off well for the Reds but after joining the club from Real Madrid it was bound to take some time for the French international to settle in to life in the Premier League.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday he said “I’m very happy with the start of this adventure.”

“The Premier league is a league known for its intensity. There’s a different atmosphere, a different general mentality regarding football. It’s a different approach and a different experience for me.”

He went on to say, “I’m taking pleasure in playing, going out of my comfort zone, finding new bearings with my teammates.”

“It’s a different way of defending and it’s super interesting for me.”

So far, Varane has made seven appearances for the Reds including one against Wolves where he picked up an assist in their 1-0 win.

The 28 year old has signed a four year contract with the Devils and it’s reported the transfer fee was in the region of £36m.

France will face Belgium tomorrow night in the Nations League semi-final in Turin.

He will join fellow Reds, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial and the three of them will be hoping to help their team to victory.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard will all hope to feature in Gareth Southgate’s World cup qualifying fixtures against Andorra and Hungary.

The Reds are back in action away at Leicester on October 16th.