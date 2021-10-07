Luke Shaw discusses Jadon Sancho’s rocky start to the season

Luke Shaw has defended teammate Jason Sancho’s slow start to life at United in an interview with talkSPORT.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer in a £76.5m transfer deal but has yet to score or get an assist.

Shaw has trained alongside Sancho for club and country and the pair seemed to develop a bond during training at the Euros.

Speaking ahead of England’s game vs Andorra the left-back said: “Sometimes, for people, it takes time.

He continued, “I wouldn’t say struggle because I don’t think he’s struggling at the moment. He’s working extremely hard behind closed doors.

“He’s training really well and looking really sharp. He just hasn’t had that bit of luck that sometimes you need for your first goal or first assist.

“The talent he has is unbelievable, he can go right to the very top. It’s just about him staying focussed, keep doing what he’s doing in training and working hard.”

Shaw has no doubt Sancho can reach the pinnacle of world football as he certainly made a huge impact at Dortmund and has performed well on international duty in the past.

Sometimes, it takes time for a player to adjust to Premier League football which may be why he hasn’t had his moment to shine yet.

However, Solskjaer has a stacked attacking line-up to choose from so the pressure’s on for Sancho to perform.

Marcus Rashford is getting back up to full fitness following his shoulder surgery, scoring twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn earlier in the week. His fitness and form will add further pressure on Sancho to deliver the goals on the pitch.

Perhaps the international break will allow the 21-year-old to find his form again.