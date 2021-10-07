Luke Shaw sings the praises of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has opened up on what it’s like to have Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club and how it’s affected himself as well as his teammates.

The Portuguese superstar moved to Old Trafford in a surprise transfer that gained the attention of the world.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pounced on Ronaldo once it became obvious Juventus made him available for sale.

United fans were delighted to welcome back their former hero and it’s safe to say he’s re-started his career at the club superbly.

Ronaldo’s managed to net five times in seven appearances, despite Solskjaer’s side struggling of late.

According to talkSPORT, Shaw said: “He’s definitely raised the levels. I think there’s no question why he’s been one of the best players in the world over the last ten years.

“The way he conducts himself, the standards he sets, and his mentality is one of the best I’ve ever witnessed.

“It’s only good for us as teammates to be surrounded by someone like that, who will only raise the bar. We need to follow that. Everywhere he goes, he wins, and that’s why – because the standards he sets are so high.

“We need equal those standards and push in the right direction with him and as a team.

“I haven’t had to mark him yet. But he’s very sharp, always in the right position to score the goals, and his movement is one of the best I’ve ever seen.

“It’s no surprise he’s scoring goals and he has been for many years because he’s always in the right place at the right time.

“That’s a sign of a world-class player.”

Shaw isn’t the only starstruck Manchester United player as many of his teammates were excited by Ronaldo’s arrival.

The versatile attacker has featured as a striker since his return, with Solskjaer clearly preferring him over other talents.

Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood are all capable of featuring in the position but haven’t been the main player there for various reasons.

Cavani’s only just returned to full fitness and the same can be said for Rashford, while Martial has been out of form and Greenwood has enjoyed success from the right-wing.

Ronaldo has already done what Solskjaer had hoped in terms of raising the standard in the squad.