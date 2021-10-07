Manchester United track Stoke City’s young striker Emre Tezgel

Manchester United are reportedly tracking Stoke City’s striker Emre Tezgel as interest in the youngster heats up.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also thought to be in the race for the 16-year-old who has been likened to Harry Kane.

Tezgel only turned 16 last month and has just started year 11 at high school but has already trained with Stoke’s first team.

He is already playing above his age with the club’s under 18’s and has featured sparingly for the under 23’s.

With 15 goals in 10 games since June and seven in four for the under 18’s this campaign, Tezgel is proving to be a very prolific striker at youth level.

A hat-trick against Liverpool alerted the Premier League’s big clubs and this comes after a very impressive September with England.

Four goals in three games for England’s under 17’s led them to the Syrenka Cup final, which they went on to lose 3-2 to Holland.

However, Tezgel was named the player of the tournament, following in the footsteps of fellow prodigy Jude Bellingham, who won the award in 2019.

Bellingham would go on to take the Championship and Bundesliga by storm and at 18 is one of the most coveted midfielders in world football.

Stoke academy director, Gareth Owen, had the following to say about him:

“He’s a Harry Kane-type centre-forward. That gets bandied about, but his movement is good, he can hold the ball up and he is decent in the air. His main attribute, though, is his finishing and that’s what good centre-forwards have.

‘He plays like a seasoned pro, pulling off at an angle, giving little nudges to the centre-back and making space. It’s great to have that bank of knowledge already at his age.”

Having missed out on teenage sensations in the past, United will be keen to ensure they don’t miss another future star in the form of this Burton-born finisher.