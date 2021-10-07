Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to resist bids for Manchester United misfit Donny van de Beek

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has described Donny Van de Beek’s current situation at Manchester United as “incredible”.

As covered by Caught Offside, Romano has revealed that Van de Beek was set to join Everton in the summer, only for United to dramatically pull the plug at the last minute.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils mitigated the Dutchman’s disappointment over the failed transfer by giving assurances about regular playing time.

However, the 24-year-old has again been limited to just a handful of cameos during the current campaign, so it appears that the club’s promises have gone unfulfilled.

Van de Beek has made just two starts in all competitions this season and has been handed a miserly five minutes of Premier League action.

Romano believes that, unless there is a drastic change between now and January, Van de Beek’s departure is practically inevitable.

It’s believed a host of Spanish and Italian clubs are monitoring his situation. Everton also retain an interest and could be tempted into making another bid during the winter window.

Meanwhile, ESPN claims that any potential bids could be doomed to fail, with United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reluctant to narrow his current squad options.

While sources expect Van de Beek to push for a move, Solskjaer is reportedly keen to avoid overworking key players, so is prepared to resist any advances.

The Norwegian is said to have assured squad players that chances will come, although the recent Carling Cup exit will complicate that picture.

This lack of playing time has already proved costly for United’s Dutch midfielder, who has slipped out of Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands’ plans.

After the – so far – unfulfilled promise of a supposedly revitalised Van de Beek, it’s easy to understand why United’s £40m man would be massively frustrated about the current situation.

It’s to be hoped that he gets a sustained chance to prove his worth at club level before being written off as an expensive – and confusing – mistake.