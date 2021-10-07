Rio Ferdinand gives sound advice to Donny Van de Beek regarding future at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand admits that he has advised Donny Van de Beek regarding his future at the club.

On his YouTube channel FIVE, Rio mentioned how he had a concrete conversation with the Dutchman and suggested possible reasons as to why he fails to make the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I think the big thing with Donny van de Beek–and he’s a great guy, we’ve had him on the show before–he’s a really calm, relaxed guy.

‘I think this is a funny situation because if he was a bad guy and he was volatile, and he was loud, he’d be gone. He wouldn’t be at United.”

Van de Beek was a prospect of Ajax’s proud academy and played an integral part in their stellar 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

His arrival at Old Trafford was met with great expectations, with the player being widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders around.

However, his time at United has been all but a success, with him playing only 39 times in all competitions last season.

Solskjaer has shown his preference to Scott Mctominay and Fred, with Van de Beek understood to be way down the pecking order.

In the current season as well, the 24-year-old has appeared just thrice.

Rio talks about how Van de Beek is ‘too nice’ and how he can change his approach.

“And sometimes when you’re too nice maybe, or you’re nice about a situation, and you’re polite, you might not get the situation that you really require for yourself. And I think that’s probably the problem for someone like Donny van de Beek.”

“He will never see it now, but he’ll look back and go, ‘You know what, that helped make me get stronger’, and he can use this to fuel him and push him on in the next phase of his career when it comes.”