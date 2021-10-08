Can Manchester United get the uperhand on a depleted Manchester City side?

It’s the big Manchester derby tomorrow where Marc Skinner’s United will host Gareth Taylor’s City at Leigh Sports Village with kick-off scheduled for 13.30.

It’s always a tight contest and heated match and this year will be no different.

However, which side will have the edge is a tough one to call. City usually have the upper hand but sitting ninth in the WSL, the blue side of Manchester has been plagued with injury this season.

Meanwhile, United have had a good start with their one blip being the 6-1 thrashing by the current champions, Chelsea, a few weeks back.

The last time the two sides met in February this year, City won 3-0 but a number of key players are still sidelined through injury.

Number one keeper Ellie Roebuck is out, along with back-up Karen Bardsley, leaving French international Benameur between the sticks.

Also ruled out of the squad is club captain Steph Houghton as well as recent Best FIFA Women’s Player recipient Lucy Bronze, who had surgery on her knee in summer.

Despite City’s poor form in recent games and the injuries they’re facing, United boss Marc Skinner insists his team are not the favourites to win.

“We all know that a derby, any form goes out of the window, it’s all about moments, concentration, knowing your opponent. I expect a wonderfully electric moment.”

The boss added, “We have to keep it in perspective, how we want to approach it is that it’s another team we have to play with the added emotion of it being one of these games. We need to be ruthless regardless of the opponent, we have to play like a derby every game.”

“If we are the favourites then we’re the favourites, that doesn’t really bother me. It doesn’t matter, what matters is we focus and the players stay focused on their task.”

He went on to say, “Sometimes the favourites switch off but I don’t want that, maybe we’d be better as underdogs.”

City have lost three league games in a row for the first time in their history but Skinner insists they are still dangerous.

He went on to mention the impact of the fans. “While I’m a Manchester United manager I’ll bleed absolute red. I have to understand what it means to the fans and what it means to be a part of a derby of this magnitude.”

“I want the fans to be the energy and we can be the focus and control. I want to create memories regardless of the opponent, because we’re more visible, we want young girls to turn the TV on and see wonderful players at the top of their game and see something in their futures.”

United will be looking for a good performance with the match being shown on BBC and will look to keep up with Chelsea and extend the six point lead over City.