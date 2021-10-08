Facundo Pellistri struggling to impress at Deportivo Alaves

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri is struggling to make an impact at his loan club, Deportivo Alaves.

Pellistri was signed by United from Uruguayan side Peñarol last August for €8.9 million and after a promising start in the Under 23s he spent the second half of last season on loan at the Spanish side.

Those initial matches impressed Alaves, who were glad to take the 19-year-old back this season for an extended stay.

However, local Basque newspaper Noticias de Alava, in an article called ‘Pellistri, a step forward that does not come’, says that so far this season the Urguayan has not got into his stride at all.

‘Despite his promise, the Uruguayan winger has not yet managed to be of use for Alavés,’ the paper says, rather harshly.

‘The 19-year-old Uruguayan winger left plenty of evidence of his quality last year and that, added to his profile as a promising young man, made the Paseo de Cervantes club once again show interest in his services in the last summer market.

‘However, after a very positive preseason with Manchester United, the Uruguayan has not yet managed to be of use in the Albiazules ranks.

‘[This] has not been due to lack of opportunities, because, although in the first two matches (against Real Madrid and Mallorca) he barely had playing time, Calleja did offer it against Valencia and Osasuna.

‘At the Mestalla, for example, Pellistri was a starter and, in his 68 minutes on the pitch, he was not able to complete a successful take-on on any occasion, which, by not exploiting his best virtue, made him inconsequential.

‘The same happened to the Uruguayan in the clash against [Osasuna], when he came on after the break and could not offer that spark that Alavés needed to fight for the tie; and against Atlético de Madrid, … who he could not hurt either.

The report notes that Edgar Méndez will return after the international break making competition for the right wing berth even harder for the United loanee.

It is of course still early in the season and there is plenty of time for Pellistri to find some form, but it is a disappointing start after the promise the young star showed in United’s brief pre-season schedule in the summer.

