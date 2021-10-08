Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero set to join Venezia



Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is set to join Serie A side Venezia after a disappointing end to his spell with the Red Devils last term.

Leaving on a free transfer once his contract ended in the summer, Romero has been searching for a new club with plenty of interest being shown.

The Argentinian has had other interest from Spanish clubs such as Valencia and Granada. However, talks ultimately didn’t progress and he failed to join a new club during the transfer window.

The 34-year-old had a successful spell at United despite being a backup in the pecking order to David de Gea.

He was used regularly in the Europa League and other cup competitions but made only seven appearances in the league despite joining in 2015.

He helped the club win the Europa League during the 2016-17 season, making an appearance in every game including the final.

During his final season at United, he was an unregistered player for the beginning of the season after Dean Henderson returned from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Although he was registered in the January transfer window, he never saw a return to the squad and was released at the end of the season.

Romero’s wife went onto social media to share her views about the way the club treated him during his final season in what became a dramatic exit for him.

Available as a free agent, he still has the chance to join another club and according to the Daily Mail, he looks set to join the Italian side.

Venezia are just above the relegation zone, lying 17th in Serie A, and need all the help they can get to survive the season.

The club are set to give him a contract that lasts until the end of the season with the option of a further year if everything goes to plan.

Man United were unable to offload the goalkeeper a year before his contract expired, even though Everton fought hard to gain his services on loan. Rejecting a £2 million loan fee, the club demanded a £8m permanent fee which was deemed too much by Everton. United’s stubborness left the player unable to play for a year and left the club liable to pay his wages for that period.