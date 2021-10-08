Manchester United are interested in FC Barcelona wonderkid Gavi

Manchester United are interested in activating the €50m release clause set on Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

The Spanish youngster has had a sensational start to the season and has already forced his way into the Blaugrana’s team, which is something no one expected at such a young age.

The 17-year-old is seen as a regular starter at one of La Liga’s biggest clubs and is proving to everyone why he should be the first name on the team sheet.

After exploding to the scene in sensational fashion, the youngster received a call-up to the Spanish national team and started in his first match in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League vs. Italy.

Gavi only made his professional debut at the start of the season and hasn’t looked back since. Many of the top clubs around the world will be trying to activate this clause before Barcelona look to increase it.

The Spaniard has a contract that runs until 2023 which leaves his club desperate to secure his long-term future as it becomes clear that many clubs will be fishing for him in the next year or so.

According to El Nacional.cat, the three big clubs that are interested in the player are Man United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool and all have the financial capability of activating the €50m release clause.

However, the player has revealed he prioritises Barcelona, which could confirm that he has no interest in switching clubs.

According to the outlet, the intention of the Spanish club is to increase the clause to €500m, meaning it would be impossible for any team to activate it in the future.

The Catalan club wants to extend the expiry date of the contract until 2026 to ensure the long-term future of the midfielder has been secured.

Gavi is said to have already rejected interest from Premier League clubs over the years as he remains fully attached to his current club especially with the current rise in youngsters including Ansu Fati and Pedri.

United will have to try and negotiate a deal quickly if their interest is to be believed. Normally such a swoop would be unlikely to succeed but given Barcelona’s financial crisis, the Red Devils may be able to offer a far superior contract than anything his home club can offer right now.