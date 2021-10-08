Paul Pogba intends to stay at Manchester United until at least the summer, effectively ruling out leaving the club in January.

Pogba’s contract with Man United expires this summer meaning he could once again leave United as a free agent.

The three options he has are to sign a new United contract, leave in January for a fee or leave in the summer for free and speaking after France’s incredible 3-2 turnaround from 2-0 down against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League semi-final, Pogba ruled out the option of leaving in January.

“I still talk to my old Juventus team-mates,” he said.

“I’m at Manchester United and I have a year left on the contract. I want to finish the season with my club, then we’ll see.”

I’ve already had my say on Pogba and the fact that if United’s ambitions truly are to win the Premier League then we can ill afford to let a player of Pogba’s quality leave.

On the other hand, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot find a formation that truly gets the most out of him then it’s going to be tough to ever see him shining for United like he does for France, not on that level of consistency.

Reports this week from France said Pogba has told people in private he wants to stay and for United that’ll be exactly what we want to her.

For United, Pogba effectively ruling out a January exit leaves us with two options. He either signs or we lose him for free for the second time and if the latter option becomes a reality, it will be a monumentally embarrassing situation for United on a professional level and we’d also lose one of the best central midfielders in the world. A lose lose situation.

We’ll see how this continues to develop but Pogba has clearly been biding his time, waiting to see improvements with the team, on the advice of his agent Mino Raiola.