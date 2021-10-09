Anthony Martial: Newcastle United set for January raid on Manchester United star

Newcastle United have started life under their new owners as they mean to go on and have already made an approach for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Financier Amanda Staveley has fronted a Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the Tyneside club.

Experts believe that Newcastle could now experience a Manchester City-style rebuilding using the immense finances of the Saudis.

And reports are already beginning to emerge of transfer targets, with Martial being one of the first names mentioned.

The report has come from Stretty News and said:

‘A club source, who has been involved in initial talks, has revealed to us that Newcastle United have made formal contact with the Red Devils, as well as the player’s representative.

‘It isn’t just in England that Martial is wanted though – we understand that a handful of Spanish clubs have also expressed an interest in signing the France international.

‘Manchester United are willing to allow the wide-attacker to depart but although unlikely to recoup it all, will demand as close to the £54m they originally paid Monaco for him, as possible.’

Martial’s departure would bring an end to what has been one of the most mercurial Old Trafford careers.

At his best the Frenchman has been electrifying and world class but there have also been periods of frustration.

Fans have tended to react badly to the poor patches as Martial’s body language tends to be interpreted as indifference and sulking.

If United can recoup anything close to £50 million, it could allow Martial to rebuild his career whilst freeing up funds for the club to buy a holding midfielder, which is seen by most as a priority.