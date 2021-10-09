Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United pair on Ballon d’Or list

Manchester United reportedly have two players in the Ballon d’Or shortlist with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes named amongst the nominees.

Looks like the Ballon d'Or list with the 30 nominees have already been leaked. pic.twitter.com/CaihZaIQXr — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 8, 2021

The BBC have also confirmed the above leaked list, although the order is slightly different.

The sensational pair are likely to form a destructive force in the Premier League, with both already proving their capabilities at the highest level.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford was wildly met by fans who were delighted to see their club legend wearing their colours once more.

Bruno has been the talisman at United ever since arriving in early 2020 but will now have to share the stage with one of football’s greats.

So far there has been no evidence of a clash between the two and instead, they seem to work better together at club level than at a national level.

Some supporters were concerned that the whispers claiming the talented pair have no cohesion when playing together with Portugal would prove true with the Red Devils but it’s been far from it so far.

Perhaps the fact Bruno and Ronaldo are closer on the pitch when playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helps, with the former playing as an attacking midfielder rather than the central-midfield role he plays for Portugal.

Whatever the reason, fans will be happy to see that the partnership has already flourished and if Manchester United are to have a successful season then will need both players firing on all cylinders.

To help matters, other world-class talents such as David de Gea and Paul Pogba seem to be in their best form in the early stages of the campaign.

Solskjaer truly has the best squad in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, thanks to his smart spending, and it’s up to him to extract the most from them all or he could face the sack.