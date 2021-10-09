Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on another Premier League record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League player of the month award for September is the fifth for the Manchester United man.

The award was announced yesterday after Ronaldo hit the ground running at Old Trafford following a sensational transfer window deadline move from Serie A giants Juventus.

The 36-year-old scored three goals in his first four Premier League games, including two on his debut against Newcastle United.

His fifth award means only former Manchester City man Sergio Aguero, with seven, and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and Spurs’ Harry Kane, with six, have won more.

It brings the Portuguese striker level with two other United legends, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie, who also have five wins to their names.

It is quite an incredible feat given Ronaldo’s number of years in the league compared to those other stars.

Ronaldo has 200 Premier League appearances, compared with 275 for Aguero, 504 for Gerrard, 251 for Kane, 491 for Rooney and 280 for Van Persie.

Ronaldo took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the news, saying:

‘Proud to be elected Player Of The Month among so many great players in the Premier League.

‘Thanks to all my teammates at Man. United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!’

On current form, it seems likely that the superstar will be able to smash Aguero’s record in the near future despite those twelve years away from English football.