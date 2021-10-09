Facundo Pellistri: Manchester United consider recall from Deportivo Alaves

Manchester United are reportedly considering bringing back Facundo Pellistri from Spain, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer displeased with Deportivo Alaves’ treatment of his player.

According to Goal, United are considering triggering a clause to end Pellistri’s stay with Deportivo Alaves, after becoming frustrated with the lack of game time given to him so far.

The young winger has made seven appearances, starting just once, and is yet to hit 200 minutes, so Solskjaer’s decision to put in a clause that stated he could terminate the loan if the player hasn’t featured in 1000 minutes worth of football before December comes has proven useful.

The Peoples Person previously covered a local Basque newspaper’s comments on Pellistri’s failed loan spell so far.

The newspaper lays the blame on the versatile Uruguayan’s door, claiming his form is the reason for the lack of minutes.

With October and November both being months that have international breaks, it’s difficult to see how or when Pellistri can turn around his fortunes.

It’s clear to see recalling the former Penarol star is the right move but the question remains on where to send him out to next.

Many clubs were said to be keen on Pellistri’s signature but Manchester United stuck with Alaves due to the success he had there last season.

Remaining in Manchester would not be the right call for the exciting prospect as there are many players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Solskjaer has the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata as the players capable of playing on the wings.

There is even Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga in the background who can step up to the first team if there’s an injury crisis.

Some fans questioned whether Pellistri is better off remaining in England in order to learn how the game is played here rather than plying his trade elsewhere and struggling on his return.