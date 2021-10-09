Jesse Lingard: Newcastle United register interest as they weight up their options

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar following their recent takeover.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are on the lookout for a winger and discussions have already taken place over whether or not that player could be Lingard.

However, the report insists the English international’s interest in a move is in doubt, given how he turned down a loan offer from them before moving to West Ham instead.

The Peoples Person last covered news on Lingard when reports emerged claiming he rejected an extension offer from the Red Devils despite his current deal running out soon.

Newcastle now have new owners who have made it clear their long-term goal is to win the Premier League title.

They’ve insisted they don’t plan on doing so unsustainably and instead will be smart about where they put their money.

Lingard is in the more experienced stage of his career but as he showed for West Ham last season, and in substitute appearances for Manchester United this season, he still has plenty left to offer.

The former academy graduate would likely thrive in an environment such as Newcastle’s, as any player would benefit from regular minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may love Lingard and feel he has a role to play for the team but the truth is it will never be as a consistent starter.

Newcastle United would also be able to buy the versatile attacker for cheap in the January transfer window and so it would be a tempting piece of business.

Solskjaer doesn’t really like to lose players, even squad ones, without having a backup in place, as evidenced by his refusal to sell Daniel James until Cristiano Ronaldo came in.

It’s likely Lingard won’t be sold unless a youth player such as Amad Diallo or Anthony Elanga can step up to the first team.