Mason Greenwood: Manchester United star’s form recognised in brilliant individual trophy

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood could reportedly be rewarded for his sensational form over the past year.

According to The Mirror, Greenwood is on the 10-man shortlist for the Kopa Trophy- an annual award presented by France Football for the best player in the world under the age of 21.

The official 2021 Kopa Trophy nominees:

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Greenwood has largely played as a right-winger under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s management but there’s a recognition he will eventually play as a striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival will likely make that a little difficult but the young star’s development has not been affected so far.

In fact, Greenwood’s form this season from the flanks has been so great it left Gareth Southgate wanting to recall him into the international side for the October World Cup qualifiers.

Had it not been for Solskjaer’s intervention, the academy graduate would potentially have taken the international stage by storm as well.

The legendary Norwegian has chosen to protect Greenwood in order to ensure he has a long and successful career instead.

After all, many fans criticised Southgate for using a press conference to attack the sensational prospect after breaking quarantine rules, rather than protecting him from the media’s harsh limelight.

Greenwood is up against some of the world’s best youngsters in that shortlist but he will feel he has a right to be there and did well enough to be considered.

It’s likely Bellingham or Pedri will win given how often they played and how crucial they were for their respective clubs last season.