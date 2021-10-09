Match Report: Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City

Marc Skinner’s Manchester United had to settle for a point in a heated Manchester derby.

The Reds started off well, dominating possession but they seemed to panic in the final third and couldn’t get their shots away.

At the other end, Mary Earps looked sharp, denying Canadian Janine Beckie the chance to go 1-0 up.

All Manchester derby’s see players fighting for every ball and tackles flying and this match was no different. Although the first half started cautiously, in the 36th minute Georgia Stanway came flying in with a high foot and collided with Leah Galton.

The challenge looked nasty and Galton needed treatment on the pitch as Stanway was shown a red card.

United had a chance to capitalise but it was City who made the breakthrough moments later as Shaw, unmarked in the box, headed home a Demi Stokes cross.

At half time it was hard to see who could step up for United with sloppy passing ruining their chances.

The Reds came out firing though, with early shots from Toone and Blundell testing City’s makeshift backline.

A creative set piece saw the breakthrough for United. Blundell took a quick corner from the left, passing to Toone who crossed to Staniforth who flicked it in.

Just three minutes later, an energetic United took the lead as Russo found the back of the net from 12 yards out.

The crowd went wild but could the Reds hold on? No, Jess Parks strike was saved stunningly by Mary Earps but it landed at the feet of Ellen White who tapped it in, levelling the score for City.

United were hungry for more goals but their late pressure wasn’t enough to take the three points at home in what was a thrilling second half performance.

United: Earps, Batlle, Mannion, Thorisdottir, Batlle, Zelem, Groenen, Hanson (Staniforth 67), Toone, Galton, Russo.