Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ‘out of his depth’ says former Man United teammate

Former Manchester United defender John O’Kane has launched a stinging attack on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

O’Kane, who was at Old Trafford in 1996/97 when Solskjaer joined as a player, believes that Solskjaer and his coaching staff are ‘learning on the job’ and not good enough to steer United.

‘We know Ole was brought in to appease the fans, because it was toxic under Jose Mourinho,’ O’kane told The Mirror.

‘Ole has come in and he’s a lovely guy – but he’s not the manager for United. He’s out of his depth.

‘Look at the coaching staff he’s got there – they’re just not good enough.

‘Mike Phelan is a top bloke, one of the nicest blokes I’ve met in football, but look where he’s come from.

‘Kieran McKenna, a former Under-18s coach, Michael Carrick – they’re all learning on the job and this is the biggest club in the world.’

O’Kane then went on to suggest that the manager is prioritising job security over the team’s progress.

‘Since they got hammered 6-1 at home by Spurs last season, he’s reverted to playing two defensive midfielders. The safe option. I call it self-preservation.

‘They need a better manager in there, but all the fans love Ole, don’t they?

‘The Glazers are clever people, they’ve basically appointed a patsy who they know the fans will never go against.’

The 46 year old played five times for United and recently published a book about his autism and how it affected his career entitled ‘Bursting the Bubble: Football, Autism & Me.’