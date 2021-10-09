Paul Pogba should follow his heart and join Juventus, says Italian journalist

As the clock runs down on Paul Pogba‘s Manchester United contract, any expectations of an imminent resolution appear doomed to fail.

The French ace is free to talk to interested parties in January, which has ensured that speculation about a possible move to one of Juventus, Real Madrid or PSG has remained an unwelcome sideshow to the Reds’ season.

Pogba and agent Mino Raiola stoked the ‘will-he-won’t-he’ intrigue further this week by making non-committal comments about the player’s future and speaking warmly of his relationship with former club Juve.

And Sport Witness has today covered further comments from Italian journalist Filippo Cornacchia, who believes the United midfielder should, “make a choice from the heart” and rejoin the Old Lady.

The Bianconeri’s financial situation would make it difficult for them to compete with the likes of PSG but Cornacchia has a simple solution; Pogba just needs to accept a pay cut.

He says, “Pogba should agree to take less than he does at Manchester United. On a free transfer, however, all the big clubs will want him.

“Pogba should make a choice from the heart, and it may be, the bond is strong. The British will do everything to keep him…

“With the same offer? Yes, he would choose Juventus, but I don’t think there will ever be a parity of offers. Pogba will have many, but he knows that the best Pogba was seen in Turin.

“The relationship with Raiola is excellent, also thanks to the direct line with Nedved”.

The latest Juve links come hot on the heels of a French report suggesting that the Frenchman is close to agreeing a whopping £400k-a-week deal to stay in Manchester.

That story suggested Pogba’s excitement about the club’s direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been the deciding factor in him wanting to commit his long-term future to the Red Devils.

Finally, while nobody is doubting the Frenchman’s affection for life in Turin, expecting him to take a pay cut would seem to be, at best, wishful thinking.

This is likely to be the midfielder’s last major contract and Raiola will surely be looking to agree a bumper payday for his most lucrative client.

The smart money would be on expecting this one to run and run.