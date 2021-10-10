Harry Maguire: Manchester United look to avoid past mistakes

Manchester United are reportedly planning on handing Harry Maguire a new deal, despite his current contract having plenty of time left on it.

According to The Mirror, United want to reward Maguire’s status in the dressing room by giving him a pay rise to bring him closer to the likes of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side are said to have been looking to renegotiate new deals with several players, such as Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, as they look to improve the balance in the squad and get ahead of any potential problems.

Maguire joined the Red Devils back in 2019 and signed a deal until 2025, with there being an option to extend for a further year.

In terms of time, Solskjaer and his staff have plenty of it before needing to make a decision on the powerful captain’s future.

However, this isn’t a deal to gain leverage or add years to Maguire’s deal and is instead a way to reward his efforts in the club so far.

The former Leicester City man has certainly risen in importance since joining and quickly became the captain in less than the two years he’s been at the club.

Solskjaer clearly trusts him a lot and is unphased by some of the criticisms he’s faced over the years.

Maguire has been labelled as slow, frigid, and not a high enough class defender as his £78.3m transfer fee suggests.

In fact, many feel Varane is the better player and the 28-year-old is a level below his teammate but Solskjaer’s mind isn’t going to be changed anytime soon.

Maguire is currently out injured, with Victor Lindelof taking his place in the starting XI, and the hope is he can return to stem the flow at United.

Solskjaer’s men have struggled to keep clean-sheets this season and it’s obvious the players rely on their skipper heavily.