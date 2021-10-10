Home » Jadon Sancho: Manchester United displays sensational improvement in form

Jadon Sancho: Manchester United displays sensational improvement in form

by Marwan Harraz
by Marwan Harraz
Jadon Sancho

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has blown fans away with his stunning performance for England in the clash vs Andorra and the statistics certainly prove how good he was on the night.

Fans also had this to say about him:

Sancho has struggled to get going so far this season but it is largely rival fans who criticise him rather than United’s own supporters.

There’s an understanding the sensational youngster needs time to adapt to his new surroundings and that he hasn’t been helped by a lack of a pre-season and an illness.

There’s little doubt that Sancho will come good eventually but fans are still hoping it will be this season rather than the next.

After all, supporters have high hopes for a title challenge and will need every bit of talent the club has fit and firing to make that happen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s position as manager is already under threat despite the Red Devils sitting in fourth place and that is due to the raised expectations as well as the poor performances even when results have worked out.

Sancho took time to get the previous season going as well but finished the campaign with double digits in both goals and assists nonetheless.

