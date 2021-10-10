Jadon Sancho: Manchester United displays sensational improvement in form

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has blown fans away with his stunning performance for England in the clash vs Andorra and the statistics certainly prove how good he was on the night.

Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. Andorra: 88% pass accuracy

66 total touches

5 attempted dribbles

4 chances created

4 attempted crosses

3 successful crosses

3 successful dribbles

3 big chances created

2 assists Excellent creative performance. 🅰️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/elpCo6e76t — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 9, 2021

Fans also had this to say about him:

Jadon Sancho is coming back from this international break to demolish the Premier league. Mark my words. We gave you a head start. pic.twitter.com/uOY8wcavpW — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ (@Caleb_Mufc) October 9, 2021

Jadon Sancho is back. You're all going to pay for your disrespect. Scary Hours. — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 9, 2021

Jadon Sancho's performances — for #mufc & England — have just gotten stronger & stronger since his illness at the start of the season. — ً (@utdrobbo) October 9, 2021

Sancho has struggled to get going so far this season but it is largely rival fans who criticise him rather than United’s own supporters.

There’s an understanding the sensational youngster needs time to adapt to his new surroundings and that he hasn’t been helped by a lack of a pre-season and an illness.

There’s little doubt that Sancho will come good eventually but fans are still hoping it will be this season rather than the next.

After all, supporters have high hopes for a title challenge and will need every bit of talent the club has fit and firing to make that happen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s position as manager is already under threat despite the Red Devils sitting in fourth place and that is due to the raised expectations as well as the poor performances even when results have worked out.

Sancho took time to get the previous season going as well but finished the campaign with double digits in both goals and assists nonetheless.