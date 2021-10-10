Juventus targetting Paul Pogba as well as Donny van de Beek

Juventus would appear to be very busy targeting Manchester United midfielders if reports from Italy are to be believed.

Earlier this morning we published an article explaining that Italian transfer specialist Nicolo Schira has reported that the Old Lady are keen to sign Donny van de Beek in January and that they have already started discussions with his agent over the move.

They would like to take the Dutchman on loan with an option to buy.

But hot on the heels of that report comes another from Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Express) claiming that Juve are making another attempt to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin.

‘Juve are desperate to bring him back to Italy and are ready to put £10million-per-year in wages on the table to set up a reunion with their former midfield general,’ the report claims.

‘Juventus, who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and spent next to nothing in transfer fees this summer, would be willing to pay Pogba £200,000-per-week to make him one of their best paid players, but even those eye-watering figures would represent a significant pay cut from his United salary.

‘Pogba is said to earn around £290,000 a week at Old Trafford and given Juve’s financial position, it is unlikely that they would be able to offer him something similar.’

The feeling in Italy, as reported here yesterday, is that following his sentimental comments this week about his time in Italy, Pogba may be willing to accept such a pay cut to return to the club where he was most successful.

However, given that his stated dream is to play for Real Madrid, they too would almost certainly be willing to employ him at that sort of salary level, so even if a pay cut was in his mindset, it seems like another bout of wishful thinking from the Old Lady.

If Pogba were to go, it would not be until the summer which could mean that both reports are true. Van de Beek would go on loan until the end of the season and then depending on his performances and on what Pogba decides, Juve would take the next step with one or the other player.

In both cases the situation has moved beyond speculation to a genuine possibility that they could leave Old Trafford, in Pogba’s case for free and in Van de Beek’s case, for potentially less than United paid for him.

This means that the Red Devils could be faced with losing arguably their two best midfielders in one summer and with the prospect of having to find a number eight as well as a number six before the 2022/23 season begins.