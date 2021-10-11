Aurelien Tchouameni: Manchester United fans demand signing after Spain performance

Manchester United fans made their demands clear after France’s dramatic win over Spain, as they called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

Aurélien Tchouaméni! 💥 Strengths – Positioning ☑️

Tackling ☑️

Aerial duels ☑️

Potential ☑️

Value for money ☑️ 21 years old, can play in a pivot which enables Pogba to flourish centrally. It's an obvious signing, so we won't sign him. @Mike_Phelan_1 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ma7JR4O2m0 — ManUtd Analytics (@Utd_Analytics) October 10, 2021

Pogba and Tchouaméni running the midfield against Spain. ARE YOU WATCHING @ManUtd ????????? — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ (@Caleb_Mufc) October 10, 2021

A trio of Paul Pogba, Tchouameni and Bruno Fernandes at Man United. I know I'm not alone on this — Zoba (@Czooba) October 10, 2021

What a talent Tchouameni is, such a composed and mature performance from him. If we don’t inevitably go for Rice he has to be #1 on the list. — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) October 10, 2021

Get Tchouameni next to Paul Pogba @ManUtd — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 10, 2021

Tchouameni looked so defensively solid. Pogba – Tchouameni – Bruno midfield needed at Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/k4gqCb8r5V — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) October 10, 2021

Tchouameni was massively impressive as France claimed the UEFA Nations League title but more importantly, he complemented Paul Pogba supremely well.

The talented pair could not have done any better together than they did as they helped their nation dominate against a strong Spain side.

Although Luis Enrique’s men are largely a young squad, he’s managed to make them a good collective rather than a group of individuals.

Manchester United were said to be keen on Tchouameni’s signature during the summer but it didn’t go anywhere, with the club’s recruitment team reportedly feeling no midfielders were attainable in the summer.

Based on last night’s performance and how well Pogba played, it’s clear to see Solskjaer should have gone all out for the young midfielder.

It’s likely Tchouameni’s price tag just increased after his role in the victory and United still need quality in their engine room.

Getting Pogba playing his best in the deep midfield role will be massively useful to Solskjaer as he can make use of his brilliant attacking talent further up.

The former Juventus man has featured mostly on the left-wing and with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and Edinson Cavani all capable of playing in the front four, it helps to be able to make more room to accommodate them.