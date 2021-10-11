Fabrizio Romano says Bruno Fernandes’ contract is a priority at Manchester United

Manchester United continue to prioritise Bruno Fernandes’ contract extension over any other player after impressive performances since his arrival at the club.

Ever since the summer transfer window closed, the club has been looking into extending multiple players contracts including Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Fernandes.

This is because this particular batch of players all played a key factor in last season and have been on form for Man United for the past couple of seasons.

The Portuguese midfielder is one of the players who already experience a long term deal at the club but it is in United’s interest to extend because of his performances on and off the field.

Fernandes’ contract has been a priority because of his impact since the club signed him in January 2020.

His contribution to the club has been sensational contributing to 44 goals since his arrival and assisting in 28 in all competitions according to transfermarkt.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the contract extension is considered a priority by the United board.

The negotiations for the salary on the new deal is something that is still being talked about behind the scenes.

His current contract ends in 2025 with the option of a further year but the club will look to extend this further when discussing new terms.

Bruno Fernandes contract extension is considered ‘priority’ by Manchester United board since last July. Negotiations still ongoing about salary and lenght of the contract. 🔴 #MUFC Luke Shaw is still included in Man Utd ‘renewals list’ too – waiting for Paul Pogba decision. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2021

Romano concludes his tweet by saying Shaw is also on the renewal list confirming the rumours of a contract extension in recent months.

Shaw has played an impressive part at the left-back position in recent months, scoring in the European Championships final for England.

United fans will be excited to hear that the club is working tirelessly on the new contract considering the impact he has had since his arrival.

The fans will also be hoping that they don’t forget about the players who are out of contract next summer such as Pogba who has been a key factor this season and Jesse Lingard.

