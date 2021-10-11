Man United’s Raphael Varane injured for France but could return next week

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a defensive injury crisis in his Manchester United side as he prepares for the trip to Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday.

France international Raphael Varane limped off after 43 minutes of last night’s UEFA Nations League final which saw les Bleus overcome Spain 2-1 and claim the inaugural trophy.

Varane was pictured on the bench with strapping on his right thigh and an injury expert has suggested that the injury could be to his adductor muscle.

⭐️ #ManchesterUnited Raphael Varane Injury Analysis The French CB was subbed off in the 42nd minute vs France in the Nations’ League Final. I explained the most likely injury possibility and return timeline scenarioshttps://t.co/5wXmiXoF7p — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) October 10, 2021

If Dr Brar is correct this could mean anything from a one to two week absence for a grade one injury to potential surgery for a grade three injury. The expert says the latter scenario is highly unlikely as Varane was able to walk off the pitch.

Varane joins United captain and fellow centre back Harry Maguire on the injury table.

Solskjaer said at a recent press conference that there was a chance Maguire would recover in time for the Leicester match, but with just five days to go, there have been no reports of him resuming training as yet.

If both Varane and Maguire are missing, the likely centre back pairing would be Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, with Phil Jones also an option.

Bailly has played just 90 minutes this season for United in the 0-1 defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

This was also the most recent occasion that the pair played together at the heart of United’s defence.

There could be better injury news for United further up the pitch as Marcus Rashford looks set to return following shoulder surgery.

United fans have not had the luxury of seeing a fully-fit Dr. Rashford for some time and the prospect of him linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo is a mouthwatering one.