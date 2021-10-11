Newcastle United interested in signing four Manchester United players



Newcastle United are reportedly interested in four players from Manchester United’s first-team squad.

After acquiring new ownership, the Magpies are set to flex their financial muscles soon.

The club has already been linked with big-name players from other Premier League clubs.

United’s Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Donny Van de Beek are among the names being considered by Newcastle, claims The Mirror.

The outlet mentions the Glazers’ admiration for Martial, which was displayed during Jose Mourinho’s tenure.

The club was reluctant to sell the Frenchman despite Mourinho wanting to replace him with Ivan Perisic.

Newcastle may test the waters with Martial in January.

The Frenchman is currently down the pecking order to start games at United. Moreover, Marcus Rashford’s imminent return from injury means that Martial’s minutes will reduce even further.

Van de Beek’s future at United still seems uncertain, with Scott Mctominay and Fred being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred options in midfield.

On the other hand, Lingard has started the season strongly and is being used as an impact substitute by Solskjaer.

He scored the winner in United’s 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League and assisted Ronaldo’s goal against Villarreal in the Champions League.

The arrival of Raphael Varane drops Eric Bailly further down the pecking order, with Victor Lindelof the first choice backup.

The links to Newcastle make sense in a lot of ways. But Solskjaer will be reluctant to let any player leave in January as he looks to mount a serious title challenge this season.