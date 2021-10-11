Paul Scholes: Manchester United must keep Paul Pogba if he does this

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has weighed into the debate on Paul Pogba‘s future as concerns grow, with his contract running out next summer.

The French superstar has not committed himself to Old Trafford just yet, leaving fans to debate whether he should be sold or not.

According to Football365, Scholes said: “Everybody is a little bit unsure because he [Pogba] doesn’t do it week in and week out.

“I think there is a big debate. You’d probably say half of people want him, the other half wouldn’t be that bothered if he went.

“I think the middle of the pitch is a little bit of a problem for us. If he is on song and plays to his ability like he does for France every time he seems to play for them then you’ve got to try and keep him.”

Scholes’ call for consistency from Pogba is nothing new, though some might argue it’s not a fair assessment of his career so far.

Some statistics suggest the 28-year-old has actually enjoyed a more productive time at United than he did at Juventus when he was said to be amongst the best in the world of his position.

The issue isn’t even the expectations of Pogba but rather that the type of midfielder he’s often confused for is perhaps not the one he actually is.

It could be argued this inability to see him for what he is, is the reason why even at his prime he’s still being used in various positions- from attacking midfield to central midfield to defensive midfield to even left-wing.

When Pogba first reached, many expected him to put in numbers, in terms of goals and assists, similar to what Bruno Fernandes currently does.

However, it’s clear to see they’re very different players despite the former Juventus star grabbing seven assists already this season.

There’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will do his best to hold onto Pogba so it will be interesting to see what unfolds in the future.