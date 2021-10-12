Donny van de Beek: Pundits blast Manchester United star’s current predicament

Pundits Ian Wright and Paul Ince have torn into Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Donny van de Beek‘s current situation at the club.

The young midfielder has struggled to break into the starting XI since signing in the summer of 2020 and there are those who feel he’s being mistreated.

According to Football365, Ince said: “If I’m going to buy a player, a top player from Ajax, the first thing I’m going to say is, ‘Am I going to play? Where do you see me fitting in, within the system, within the team?’

“As a manager you have two choices – you can either tell the truth or not tell the truth.

“From what I’m seeing for the last year and a half, he’s not told Donny the truth, he hasn’t had any game time. He’s got £35million sitting on the bench.

“I can hold my hands up if I’m on the bench and the team are winning and playing well.

“You can’t tell me that Fred and [Scott] McTominay are playing well week in and week out, and even [Paul] Pogba because they’re not.

“But he seems to play them all the time, and I’m sitting there watching them play, I would be livid.

“He’s been professional, he’s done everything by the book.

“Ole’s come out saying he’s in my plans, obviously he’s just blatantly lying, he has to move in January for the good of his career.”

According to the Daily Express, Wright said: “At this stage, I’ve not seen him play three games on the spin for Man United.

“It’s gone wrong. He’s got to get out of there because it’s not going to work for him at Man United.

“He’s not going to get the opportunity to play and he should be playing because he’s a fantastic player.

“The way that Ajax play with their possession football, the way he’s grown up in that Ajax academy, knowing how to make moves off of a team that are able to continue to hold the ball so he can make his moves.

“It’s totally different to how Man United would play.

“It’s baffling to me that he went to Man United because it’s not like they’re going to change the way they play for Donny van de Beek to play. The signing was wrong.”

Van de Beek is seemingly not impressing Solskjaer and his staff for one reason or the other, with even fans split over the player’s abilities.

Some feel the talented Dutchman should be doing more in midfield and more consistently in order to break up the preferred Scott McTominay and Fred partnership.

Others feel Van de Beek is better than the two aforementioned players and deserves to start ahead of them based on that.

Fans are even split over where he can play, with some arguing he was signed as a backup to Bruno Fernandes in the attacking-midfield role and has just been unlucky that the Portuguese magician is hardly ever tired or injured.

Others feel he’s more versatile, as his days with Ajax had him playing all the positions possible down the midfield spine.

Whatever the case is, Van de Beek is the only player Solskjaer has truly ‘frozen out’ so whatever his reasons are, it must be a big one.