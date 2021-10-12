Facundo Pellistri: I need more minutes to make Manchester United dream come true

Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri has opened up on how he feels his career is going so far and his loan spell at Deportivo Alaves.

The young Uruguayan has not yet made his official senior debut for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side but there are high hopes he can still develop into a top player.

According to The Athletic, Pellistri said: “I didn’t do pre-season with Alaves, but that’s how it is in football and I didn’t start the first game against Real Madrid, but came on for 22 minutes.

“I have been entering the pitch as a substitute. Results have not been good, but we speak after I came on for 30 minutes against Atletico Madrid, the champions, and a game we won and I did well.

“I am looking for minutes. I want to play, to start, to get experience in the different type of matches. I want to play on the right wing, but I can play on the left.

“When you come on as a substitute, the match story has already been written, it’s difficult and you don’t always play in your natural position.

“I want to start, to be more powerful mentally and physically. I know I am fast – especially with the ball. I can take the ball quickly up the pitch, I have good control.

“There are players who are amazingly fast without the ball, I can be fast with the ball, but I have to improve where to find space to get the ball. You improve when you play in a position.

“And I want to improve by playing and go back to Manchester (Pellistri is yet to make a senior appearance for his parent club) a better player and get into the first team, but first I need to get used to Europe and be playing regularly. I’m only 19, but regular playing time is important.”

Pellistri arrived on deadline day in the same summer the likes of Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek, and Edinson Cavani arrived in.

Despite there being no plans for him to play in the first-team yet, the sensational teenager was announced as if he was a first-team player.

This was denounced by some fans as a bad move as it immediately put pressure on Pellistri despite him needing time to adapt to his new surroundings and play his way into men’s football.

The pacy winger featured for United’s U23s many times since his arrival before he was sent on loan to Alaves in the second half of the last season.

Pellistri enjoyed his time there and did well enough the La Liga side wanted to sign him once more this summer.

Despite offers from many clubs, he opted to return to a club he trusted, although his minutes have been cut a little short this time.

The Red Devils are said to be considering recalling him but fans will be pleased to hear Pellistri’s priority is to get stronger mentally and physically as well as to gain as many minutes as possible in order to break into a star-studded team at Old Trafford.