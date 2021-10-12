Manchester United reduce asking price for Jesse Lingard to £15m

Manchester United are reported to have lowered Jesse Lingard‘s price tag to £15m, as he continues to stall over a new deal at the club.

As reported by The Sun, United have been in regular talks with the 28-year-old and are thought to have offered an increase in his current terms to £135,000-a-week.

Although the Academy graduate is said to be open to extending his time at Old Trafford, he’ll seek assurances of regular first-team action before committing his future to the club.

Despite reportedly being part of Reds’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s plans for the season, Lingard’s role in the current campaign has again been limited to bit-part player.

Even so – with the exception of a calamitous cameo against Young Boys – the revitalised forward has made the most of his limited opportunities.

While he’s been handed just 45 minutes of Premier League action so far, he’s impressed when called upon, notching two goals from three brief sub appearances.

He also provided the deft assist that led to Cristiano Ronaldo’s vital injury-time winner in the recent Champions League tie against Villareal.

The attacker recently admitted that he needs regular game time to cement his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad – should the Three Lions qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Qatar.

United chiefs are said to be reluctant to let a bankable asset leave for free and appear to be making contingency plans to guarantee some of the attacker’s dwindling value.

Lingard is likely to expect first-team opportunities will come from United’s remaining Champions League and cup games. However, the club’s recent exit from the Carabao Cup will almost definitely complicate matters.

The Red Devils were said to have valued the Warrington-born ace at £25m over the summer and were reported to have rebuffed the advances of interested Premier League clubs.

Should United now choose to cash in, they could expect bids from long-term admirers West Ham, Leicester, and maybe even newly-minted Newcastle.

If the best Lingard can currently hope for is a frugal smattering of minutes, it would probably be best for all parties to just cut their losses and go their separate ways.