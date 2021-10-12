Raphael Varane: Manchester United fans distraught with latest injury

Manchester United star Raphael Varane faces a spell on the sidelines, with fans clearly upset over losing a key player in the team ahead of a difficult run of fixtures.

The club’s official website stated: “Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club.

“He will be out for a few weeks.”

Fans had this to say on the injury:

Varane injured and Maguire still not into contact training yet just when we are about to go into a tough run of games? pic.twitter.com/6CLqKWwvAt — ً (@TheFergusonWay) October 12, 2021

If this club can’t defend even with our 2 best CB’s playing, then imagine how bad it’s going to be without them. We’ve only got the small matter of playing Leicester, Liverpool, Atalanta x2 & Manchester City in our next fixtures, so yeah, no problem. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) October 12, 2021

No Varane, no Barry Maguire I didn’t fancy any points anyway — ‘ (@vintageredss) October 12, 2021

United take on Leicester City, Atalanta twice, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City before the next international break.

All these difficult clashes will take place over the course of three weeks, which means it’s likely Varane won’t return until the November international break is over.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already under pressure but will be feeling the heat even more if he doesn’t navigate through the coming period properly.

The legendary Norwegian will have to do it with a makeshift defence, which certainly doesn’t help his chances, particularly given how his side have struggled to keep clean-sheets so far this season.

Solskjaer has the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, and Phil Jones to call on, providing they can all remain fit.

Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay have also had spells in their respective careers when they’ve played at centre-back so they’re options as well.

Young prospect Teden Mengi could be someone Solskjaer turns to if he truly gets desperate, with many fans excited by his potential.