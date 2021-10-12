Home » Video: Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba show leadership in France victory

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans will love to see how Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane led their international team to victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final.

The French duo were always considered to be crucial in the team’s setup but their contribution goes beyond just what they do with the ball, as evidenced by the videos below.

It’s interesting to note that the things Pogba is demanding from his teammates are rather similar to what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asks of his squad at United.

For example, the legendary Norwegian has previously stated he doesn’t want his players to be outworked by the opposition as he attempts to create a hardworking atmosphere at Carrington.

Solskjaer has also tried to implement an aggressive, high press with the Red Devils and although his focus is never on keeping pointless possession, he has asked his players to keep the ball better and hurt the opposition by being direct and aggressive on the ball too.

Varane has been labelled as a quiet leader in the past so it’s good to see what goes on behind the scenes too.

Pogba is often misrepresented in the media, with many accusing him of having too much fun and not showing his experience or proving his leadership in the past.

Here it’s laid bare for all to see that, even in a star-studded squad such as France’s, he spoke up and demanded more from his teammates.

Didier Deschamps men would kick on in the second half to beat Spain and although that’s not all down to Pogba, it can clearly be seen that his teammates responded to what he called for.

Manchester United fans will be hoping the world-class pair can contribute in the same way for their club and given the rumours, it’s likely they already do.

