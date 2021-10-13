Fred: Manchester United star heavily involved in attacking play

Manchester United have plenty of attacking talent, with Bruno Fernandes often at the centre of everything good that happens, but a surprise name has popped up in Fred in regards to an interesting statistic.

The hard-working Brazilian is often scapegoated by fans but he will now feel the accusation he can’t create to be a false one.

Who’s been the most involved in Manchester United’s attacking sequences in the Premier League so far? Some usuals i.e Bruno Fernandes and some surprises i.e Fred. pic.twitter.com/KzEGs9UmfT — Maram AlBaharna (@maramperninety) October 12, 2021

This isn’t to say Fred is the best midfielder in the world but it’s clear to see he contributes more than many give him credit for.

It can be seen that his involvement in shot assists is as low as Nemanja Matic and Jadon Sancho so it shows his lack of involvement in the final third.

This is natural given he plays as one of two defensive midfielders and is often tasked with passing the ball onto the more creative players in the front four.

That is why his involvement in the buildup to shots is so high because he tends to be the last player who has moved the ball onto the abundance of attacking talent ahead of him.

They then create clear-cut chances and help convert them, which is not even close to what Fred‘s role is.

The tenacious midfielder is tasked with breaking up play and protecting his back four, though some fans would argue he’s not good enough in that role either.

Fred‘s small stature and lack of physical presence means he’s often bullied off the ball and an easy target for opposition players to press.

His errors are therefore highlighted and fans want to see a more sturdy player instead of him, and perhaps why Scott McTominay doesn’t get criticised as much despite not being a playmaker either.

West Ham star Declan Rice is seen as the ideal target for the position and it’s because he has all the aforementioned attributes.