Jaimie Carragher slams Gary Neville and Roy Keane for defending Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jaimie Carragher has called out Gary Neville and Roy Keane for making ‘excuses’ for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have started the new season rather slowly, losing three of their last six matches.

Despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho, United have failed to capitalise on an easy start to the Premier League.

In BBC’s ‘Tony Bellew is angry’ podcast, Carragher stated that he was surprised at the number of excuses made for Solskjaer.

“I did a newspaper column on it – I was with Gary Neville a few days before, and we did this YouTube chat about the season with Roy Keane.”

“The two of them just make occasions for Ole because they played with him, and he’s their mate.”

“They were saying, ‘they can’t win the league, they still lack this, they still lack that, the Glazers aren’t putting enough money in, they should be going for Harry Kane.”

“I’m sitting there thinking, ‘you’ve just signed a player that’s won the Champions League four times, you’ve just spent 75 million on a winger.”

“You finished second last season, you didn’t lose a game away from home all season, and I’m like…’ there’s only one step to go!”

“Honestly, it wound me up so much. I went, ‘that is it. I’m doing my newspaper column on it.”

“The excuses have got to stop at Manchester United. I’m sick of it. Every player is over 50 million. It’s unbelievable.”

United face a tough October and November with some tricky fixtures in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Solskjaer and his side must deliver if United have any ambition of challenging for titles this season.