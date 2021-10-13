Manchester United star Alex Telles makes passion promise to fans

After over a year without crowds, Manchester United star Alex Telles has talked about the pleasure of finally being part of an electric Old Trafford atmosphere.

Although Telles has struggled to push ahead of the outstanding Luke Shaw, he showed his quality with a stunning volley in the recent 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League.

In an interview with the official United website he said, “My passion for football, for the game, is really important to me out on the pitch, doing my best during a game.

“We know how difficult games are and we feel the energy from our fans, this passion spills on to the pitch to help us when they celebrate a piece of play.

“I think it connects us to the fans and the stadium. It’s definitely an important factor to win games.”

The left-back also spoke about understanding the relevance of playing for the Red Devils and how the current coaching staff have passed on the rich culture of the club.

“Of course,” Telles said, “It’s really important to know that our coaching staff have this awareness and experience within the club that they transmit to us.

“We know how important it is to represent Manchester United. How beautiful it is and the tremendous responsibility.

“They pass this on to us and we go out to do our best every day because of this.”

The Portuguese also had time to reflect upon that stunning first goal in front of the Reds’ faithful and to pledge his commitment to bringing silverware back to the club.

“I’d like to thank them all for their support,” he declared.

“I’m really happy to be here. My first goal in front of all the fans is something I’ll never forget. They can count on me, come what may.

“I’ll fight until the end and always do my best so that United can be champions.”