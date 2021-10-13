Nigel Winterburn: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to improve Manchester United’s dirty side

Manchester United have been told by Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn that they need to become dirtier in order to achieve their targets.

In a questionable start to the season for the club in terms of form, many people are wondering just how long this will last.

A range of people are calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked after a woeful start to the season which includes defeats to Aston Villa and Young Boys in the Champions League.

Whereas others are hoping that the club stick with him for the rest of the season and for United to see this rough period through.

According to Football365, Winterburn has claimed that Solskjaer’s side needs to become a lot ‘dirtier’ if they want to improve their Premier League position.

The manager oversaw a perfect summer window after a homecoming for legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo and other acquisitions such as Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Even after signing just one of these players, people were expecting vast improvements and to be dominating most games but this hasn’t been the way and many people are raising questions about it.

Winterburn brought this up in a recent interview conducted by Paddy Power and questioned the reliability of some of United’s star men.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has more than just Cristiano Ronaldo to bail the team out from poor performances,” he said

“They have individual players like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood too. They’re not reliant on just one player.

“They’re a bit slack when they lose the ball and make it too easy for the opposition. That’s something a manager must instill in a team and Manchester United must improve the dirty side of their game.

“It’ll be interesting to see if Ole can get this group of players doing that moving forward,” the former left-back concluded.

Solskjaer has a situation on his hand as to whether he can make this team work well together as that hasn’t been the case in recent matches.

Many United fans will be hoping that the coaching will help improve the current form otherwise more questions will be raised about Solskjaer’s future at the club.