Real Madrid reignite their interest in signing Paul Pogba next summer

Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba after impressive displays during the UEFA Nations League.

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire next summer, with fans having no clue whether or not he’s staying beyond this season.

There are conflicting reports claiming he is considering staying but an equal number of reports claim he wants to leave.

For now, it is known that Pogba is fully focused on this season and is considering all his options behind the scenes but time is ticking out for Man United.

The 28-year-old has already left the club before on a free transfer to Juventus back in 2012 and it is looking increasingly likely that the Red Devils will lose him for free again.

According to AS.com, Madrid have reactivated their interest in the midfielder and are hoping to secure him soon.

Interest started back up again after France won the Nations League, with Pogba putting in a string of impressive performances.

The Spanish giants are also hoping that signing Pogba will help convince PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to move to the club.

At United, he reportedly earns around €15 million net which would still allow Real to sign the player as it won’t hit the salary cap La Liga clubs are forced to follow.

The outlet follows on by saying this will be the third time that the club will try and capture the sensational midfielder after attempting to do so in 2016 and again in 2019.

He is a player who has appreciated the Bernabéu for many years and has spoken to his close friends about his preference of playing for the club.

The only reason why negotiating a deal fell in the past was because of the bad relationship between Mino Raiola, who is Pogba’s agent, and the Spanish club.

Tensions have reportedly been fixed after improving their relationship when negotiating for Erling Haaland, who is another target for the club.