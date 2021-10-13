Wayne Rooney: Manchester United legend set for Amazon documentary

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see club legend Wayne Rooney will soon have a documentary detailing his career available on Amazon.

The club record goalscorer has had a career filled with plenty of drama so there’ll be no lack of entertainment, with the trailer below proving as much.

Official Trailer: 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 Coming soon to Prime Video… pic.twitter.com/EsqN9to5EX — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 12, 2021

Delighted to announce that Rooney the Documentary will be on @primevideosport early in the New Year. Hear my story in my words. 📽👀 https://t.co/dMQGPnEHOw — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 12, 2021

Rooney’s career involved playing for Everton twice, Manchester United, DC United, and Derby, where he currently manages.

His Championship side are in major financial trouble which has led to a 12-points deduction but the former England international promised he’s not going anywhere.

Meanwhile, United fans will be keen to see the highs and lows of his career as well as all the behind-the-scenes action.

Rooney has never been far away from the limelight so his documentary will be all the more interesting for hearing about all the things that supporters may have been kept secret from.

The Derby manager was once of a dying breed of street footballers and his intelligence in regards to knowledge of the game meant he could play all over the pitch.

Rooney played largely played as a striker but also featured on either flank, as an attacking midfielder, and as a central midfielder too towards the end of his career.

His love for being involved in the game led him to say he preferred playing as a number 10 rather than as a striker, despite netting 30+ goals on the regular.

Known as a brawler, it’s no surprise Rooney is happy to fight through Derby’s most painful modern moment and United fans still wish him well.