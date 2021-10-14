Aurelien Tchouameni could be available for as little as £50 million from Monaco next summer

French star Aurelien Tchouameni had all of Europe’s elite stand up and take notice after another fine display in the Nations League victory over Spain.

The 21-year-old central midfielder sat next to Paul Pogba in the middle of the park and put in a near perfect defensive midfield display as France claimed the Nations League title.

Completing four interceptions, two tackles and also winning 80% of his aerial duels, the Monaco man looks like the missing piece to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

Originally priced at £35-40 million this summer, his price is now thought to have risen to £50 million, still a bargain for a player of his age and quality.

Manchester United will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for his signature.

But with the club containing a strong French contingent of Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, United fans will hope he chooses the red side of Manchester.

One of the main positives of signing Tchouameni is his already solid partnership with Paul Pogba through their exploits with the national side.

He only broke into the France squad this August, but already looks like a seasoned veteran, leaving Pogba to have the following to say about him:

“Very, very good. He’s not a boy, he’s a man.”

“It’s a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.”

“We wish him to play a lot more games and that I am always by his side.”

The Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year clearly has a lot of admirers, but could he be the final piece in the puzzle that enables United to genuinely challenge for the title?