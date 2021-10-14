Brentford’s Thomas Frank flattered by Manchester United links

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has admitted to being flattered at rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Brentford’s form since their promotion to the Premier League has stunned the football world and has made Frank’s stock, which was already high after securing them that promotion, even higher.

And it would seem that the 47-year old has his eye on managing a bigger club, possibly the Red Devils.

In an interview with Bold.dk (via The Sun), Frank said: “Arsenal and United. Wasn’t that how it was? I think I read that at some point.

“It’s very nice, but one thing is rumours, and the other is if they really wanted to contact me. Then we have to take it from there.

“I have a contract until 2023. I’m insanely happy at Brentford. It’s a club that means a lot to me and where I have had great times.

“I enjoy working with our director of football, owners, players, staff and fans.

“It’s the club who must come to me, but now we must see what the future brings. I know we have a mutual respect and a good relationship with each other on that.”

It is a bold come-and-get-me plea from the Dane, whose brand of attacking football has all the hallmarks of a typical United manager.

After an inauspicious start to his managerial career at Brentford in which he only won one of his first ten games, he guided them to two straight play-offs before winning promotion last season.

Brentford now lie in seventh place in the Premier League, just two points behind United.

Given his lack of prior experience, Frank would represent a huge gamble if he were to be appointed the next United manager. However, if the Bees keep buzzing the way they have done so far this season, that phone call from Richard Arnold will become more and more likely.