Edinson Cavani in contention for Leicester City clash after exemption from quarantine



Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will not have to quarantine on returning to England from international duty.

Following an exemption introduced before the international break, players who visited red list countries were due to spend ten days in quarantine once they arrived back in England, providing they were fully vaccinated.

The restrictions have now been lifted, and the players will not have to undergo the compulsory quarantine.

Cavani, along with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, and Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron are the players who will be exempted from the same.

The red list countries are all now in Central and South America. They are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Moreover, Man United are one of the clubs with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, who are reportedly planning to charter a private plane for their South American players to return to the UK following the international break.

However, Fred will have to self-isolate after visiting Columbia, a red listed country.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s electrifying start to the season, Cavani brings a different dynamic to the side.

The Uruguayan’s work rate played a major role in the Red Devil’s scoring the winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

His affinity with the fans will play a significant part especially in matches at Old Trafford.

Also, United face a busy two months ahead and squad rotation will be essential. Solskjaer will be eager to get Cavani and Fred back and ready for action.