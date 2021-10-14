Harry Maguire interview: Manchester United captain confident on swift return from injury



Harry Maguire has given a positive update regarding his calf injury sustained in the match against Aston Villa.

In a recent interview with Mark Sullivan from United Daily, the 28 year old opened up about his recovery process and current physical state.

“Yeah, it’s getting there. I still haven’t trained yet with the squad, but I am getting better; I am progressing as I should be.

“It is obviously a frustrating injury for me to get, but I am progressing, and I will be back on the pitch soon.”

The Englishman is set to miss United’s game against Leicester City this Saturday.

To add to the injury woes, Raphael Varane has been ruled out of the games against Leicester, Atalanta and Liverpool after suffering a groin injury in the UEFA Nations League final.

Manchester United confirm Raphael Varane will be out for a 'few weeks' with a groin injury. Harry Maguire is still out with a calf injury. Their next six games: Leicester City (A)

Atalanta (H)

Liverpool (H)

Tottenham (A)

Atalanta (A)

Man City (H) 😬 pic.twitter.com/tcHoCCg7U1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 12, 2021

Although there is no definite return date for Maguire, Solskjaer will be hoping to get his captain back as soon as possible.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are said to be the likely replacements for the upcoming matches.

The Swede was Solskjaer’s first-choice centre back last year and has already made seven appearances this season.

On the other hand, Bailly is severely lacking in match sharpness, making only one appearance in United’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

The duo will play a significant part in what is to be a critical period in United’s campaign

Solskjaer will be forced to rotate his side to accommodate a busy schedule of domestic and European commitments.