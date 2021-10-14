Jesse Lingard: Manchester United star wanted by AC Milan and Barcelona

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is reportedly wanted by many top clubs across Europe, with his current deal running out next summer.

The former academy graduate is one of a host of players across Europe whose deals end soon, meaning the 2022 summer transfer window will likely be an exciting one.

According to ESPN, Barcelona and AC Milan are amongst a number of clubs monitoring Lingard’s situation as they hope to sign him for free.

The versatile Englishman is said to be open to a move to Spain or Italy as he searches for promises of regular first-team football.

It’s understood Lingard rejected an extension offer from United and the club have not yet returned with a new offer.

The 28-year-old is likely wanted because he’s an England international who will be available for cheap in a market that’s still devasted by the financial losses made of late.

Premier League clubs may be a little protected by the sensational TV deal they’re all a part of but many clubs across Europe have had to tighten their purse strings.

In fact, even the Red Devils were said to be keeping an eye out on free agents and are even keeping track of AC Milan’s Franck Kessie for that same reason.

Lingard’s an allrounder who has pace, finishing, dribbling, and a decent amount of creativity, and when that’s coupled with his versatility, it makes him an exciting purchase.

Clubs like Barcelona and Milan are well-stocked in his positions though so it’s likely he’d just end up being a squad player for them too.

Manchester United fans would likely be on board with extending Lingard’s stay if it meant he accepts his role on the substitutes bench and can continue adding goals and assists from there.

However, supporters are wary of giving a squad player an expensive new deal and then being unable to sell him, as it has happened far too often in the past.